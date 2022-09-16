Things to do during the last weekend of summer

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for things to do around town this weekend, we have you covered in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. There's boats, art, fireworks, pumpkins and to help fill your itinerary.

Macomb county

What: Metro Boat Show

When: Sept. 15-18

Where: Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, Harrison Township

Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)

Visit website

Oakland county

What: Common Ground Art Fair

When: Sept. 17- 18

Where: Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham Downtown Birmingham

Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)

Visit website

What: Troy Family Daze

When: Sept. 15-18

Where: Troy Civic Center Campus

Cost: Adults- $5, free for kids 10 and under

Visit website

Washtenaw county

What: Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest

When: Sept. 16-17

Where: Saline Main Street, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline

Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- free

Visit website

Wayne county

What: Flat Rock Riverfest

When: Sept. 16-17

Where: Huroc Park , 28700 Arsenal Road, Flat

Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- free

Visit website

What: Northville Victorian Heritage Festival

When: Sept. 16-17

Where: Downtown Northville

Cost: Free

Visit website

What: Romulus Pumpkin Festival

When: Sept. 16-17

Where: Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus

Cost: Free

Visit website