Things to do during the last weekend of summer

By Chuk LeShore

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - If you're looking for things to do around town this weekend, we have you covered in Macomb, Oakland, Wayne and Washtenaw counties. There's boats, art, fireworks, pumpkins and to help fill your itinerary.

Macomb county

What: Metro Boat Show
When: Sept. 15-18
Where: Lake St. Clair Metropark, 31300 Metropolitan Parkway, Harrison Township
Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)
Oakland county

What: Common Ground Art Fair
When: Sept. 17- 18
Where:  Shain Park, 270 W. Merrill St., Birmingham Downtown Birmingham
Cost: Adults- $10, free for kids ages 12 and under (with an adult)
What: Troy Family Daze
When: Sept. 15-18
Where: Troy Civic Center Campus
Cost: Adults- $5, free for kids 10 and under
Washtenaw county

What: Saline Main Street's Oktoberfest
When: Sept. 16-17
Where: Saline Main Street, 109 W. Michigan Ave., Saline
Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- free
Wayne county

What: Flat Rock Riverfest
When: Sept. 16-17
Where: Huroc Park , 28700 Arsenal Road, Flat
Cost: 21& up- $5, under 21- free
What: Northville Victorian Heritage Festival
When: Sept. 16-17
Where: Downtown Northville
Cost: Free
What: Romulus Pumpkin Festival
When: Sept. 16-17
Where: Historical Park, 11147 Hunt St., Romulus
Cost: Free
First published on September 16, 2022 / 4:37 PM

