Thieves can steal your tax return before you file

Family has tax return stolen. AJ Walker/CBS Detroit

SOUTHGATE, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tax season is in full swing, and many people are hoping to see some extra cash heading their way with their tax refund. But beware, identity thieves could steal your tax return.

It happened to a Southgate family who has since gotten an IP pin from the IRS to try to prevent it from happening again.

"We went to file our taxes, and we received a notification that taxes had already been filed under my Social Security number," said William Singleton.

Singleton said they had a nightmare of time getting their tax refund from the IRS after someone had already posed as them and stolen it.

"A line of jumping through hoops to try to at least convince them that, hey, we did not file a tax return," he said.

For Singleton, getting an annual IP Pin from the IRS does provide some comfort that it is less likely to happen to him again. But it does not eliminate his fears.

"It doesn't really give a full sense of security like you would have had this never happened," said Singleton. "The government tries to do different things after the fact, but the criminals are always ahead of the game."