These Michigan universities ranked among the best in the country, according to U.S. News & World Report

(CBS DETROIT) - U.S. News & World Report released its latest rankings of the top universities nationwide, and two Michigan universities ranked in the top 100.

The rankings were compiled using 19 key measures of academic quality for the national universities and 13 measures for the national liberal arts colleges, regional universities and regional colleges. Some of the factors include graduation rates, first-year retention rates, borrower debt and peer assessment.

This year, the University of Michigan ranked at No. 21 on the list of best universities in the country. According to U.S. News & World Report, the university's graduation rate is 81%, with a 15:1 student-to-faculty ratio.

In addition, U of M ranked as the No. 3 best public university in the country, No. 68 on the list of best value schools and No. 5 among schools with best undergraduate engineering programs.

Michigan State University also ranked among the top 100 best universities nationwide and was placed at No. 60. The school has a 63% graduation rate and a 17:1 student-to-faculty ratio.

Along with ranking on the list of top colleges and universities, Michigan State also ranked No. 28 on the list of top public schools and No. 160 on the list of best value schools.

Here's how other Michigan colleges and universities ranked among schools across the country:

No. 151 Michigan Technological University

No. 185 University of Detroit Mercy

No. 201 Wayne State University

No. 236 Grand Valley State University

No. 260 Central Michigan University

No. 304 Ferris State University and Western Michigan University

For more information and to see the full rankings, visit here.