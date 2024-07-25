These Detroit-area businesses are becoming more sensory-friendly

(CBS DETROIT) – Local businesses around Metro Detroit are taking the initiative to make their facilities more sensory-friendly.

Kids with sensory issues struggle to be in places with loud sounds, bright lights and lots of people. Steps are being taken to ensure that children with sensory issues can still participate in day-to-day activities.

Emagine Theaters is one company that has taken strides to ensure that children with sensory issues can still enjoy the magic of the movies. Participating Emagine locations hold sensory-friendly screenings on select Saturdays every month.

"We keep the lights up at the house level, and we keep the sound down. We encourage people to sing, dance," said Trevor Baker, Chief Operating Officer at Emagine Theaters.

Baker said they don't patrol the theater and encourage kids to walk around or go on their iPads when needed.

Comerica Park is another venue where kids who experience sensory overload have an alternative option.

Just behind section 210 is a sensory room that fans can visit when they need a break.

"We just saw this need for folks who can't handle the loud noises, the loud sounds, the bright lights and the crowds that are around," said Vice President of Guest Strategy Amanda Vought.

Vought said that in addition to the sensory room, guests can also check out a sensory bag.

The bag includes noise-canceling headphones, fidget tools and verbal cue cards. These bags can be checked out at guest services located at section 130.

CBS Detroit Intern Michael Soverinsky contributed to this article.