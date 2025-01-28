Owners of Michigan theater apologize after show accused of having ties with neo-Nazis

(CBS DETROIT) - The owners of Harpos Concert Theatre on Detroit's east side issued a public apology on Monday after a metal show with alleged ties to neo-Nazis was booked at the venue over the weekend.

The venue came under fire after word began to spread that there was a concert taking place on Saturday night called, "A Night of Black Metal and Carnage." The owners say they had no idea the show was allegedly associated with a group that promotes fascist and white supremacist ideology.

Seven bands were booked to play Saturday night, but soon after the show began, the concert was called off after the owner said she received calls and saw internet postings about the event.

In a message posted to social media on Monday, the owners of the theater said, "While the events on January 25th do not reflect our values or that of our community, we are truly sorry and are holding ourselves and others involved accountable. We were not made aware ahead of time that some of the bands were in any association with Nazi/ Neo Nazi, white supremacy, and/or National Socialist black metal."

The venue's owners have pledged to improve their vetting and booking processes to prevent similar incidents in the future.