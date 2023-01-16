Watch CBS News
The Salvation Army partners with Toyota to provide winter boots to families

By AJ Walker

/ CW50 Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - The Salvation Army has partnered with Toyota to provide local families with warm boots for the winter for their "Walk in My Boots" event.

Michelle May is a mother of four and also has a grandchild. She brought them to the boot giveaway, which she said has helped make it easier for her to provide for her family.

"It helps out tremendously because of my finances, I don't have a job, so it's very hard for me," said May.  So, I'm greatly appreciative of this event."

The event was made possible in part by Toyota who donated $15,000 to The Salvation Army on Saturday.

Bill Shelmon, Executive Project Manager for Toyota North American said giving back is an essential part of the company's mission.

"Just so that people can see that we're more than just a company, but we're deeply involved in the community and looking forward to serving those who we want also look at Toyota as a positive influence on their communities as well," said Shelmon.

The Salvation Army said they brought enough winter boots and warm socks to provide for 150 people.

First published on January 16, 2023 / 8:15 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

