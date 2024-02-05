The Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township closing its doors

BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - After several years in operation, the Maple Theater in Bloomfield Township is closing its doors.

The theater announced the closure on Monday, Feb. 5, thanking everyone "who bought a ticket, ate a meal, or worked a shift."

"Our lease has expired, and after months of difficult deliberations, we have decided that it is time to end our run as operators of this wonderful institution," Jon and Lauren Goldstein of Cloud Nine Theater Partners, said in a joint statement.

The Goldsteins said the COVID-19 pandemic impacted independent theaters. While the Maple Theater was able to stay open following the pandemic, the owners said they were not able to withstand the financial commitment and keep the theater afloat.

Despite the end of a theater in the community, the owners say there are great memories, such as the opening night and other special events.

"Being able to operate a theater in our own community was one of the great privileges of our lives," the Goldsteins said.

To honor its elite members, The Maple Theater reached an agreement with Emagine Theaters to offer those members a complimentary Emagine Extras membership and a gift card exchange to redeem Maple gift cards for an Emgaine gift card at the Birmingham 8 theater.

Visit themapletheater.com for more information.