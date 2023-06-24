The John Shippen Invitational tees off Saturday at Detroit Golf Club

(CBS DETROIT) - The countdown is on for the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.

We are less than a week away from some of the best golfers in the world teeing off in Detroit at the Detroit Golf Club.

Some of the best minority golfers are getting ready for the opportunity to rocket their game to new heights.

The John Shippen National Invitational tees off Saturday at the Detroit Golf Club.

The two-day, 36-hole tournament is creating opportunities for Black male and female golfers. The invitational is named in honor of who is believed to be the first American-born golf professional and was America's first Black golf professional.

The winner earns an exemption into next week's Rocket Mortgage Classic.

"We're all fighting for the same spot. It's an opportunity, and when we get it, we then get into the event, and we have to take advantage of it," said two-time The John Shippen National Invitational competitor Chase Johnson. "If you play well enough, obviously, that one week can change your life. … One week can do it all, and The John Shippen gives us that chance."

Fans can enjoy final-round action free of charge on Sunday.