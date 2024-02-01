Crews complete Northville water main break repair

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) provided an update on the Northville water main break.

On Jan. 26, the GLWA discovered a break on a 30-inch water transmission main on Baseline Road between Novi Street and Oakland Avenue in the city of Northville.

RELATED: Repairs underway on Northville water main break, expected to be back in service next week

After working on the issue, crews and their contractors completed the repair on the pipe, and backfilled the repair site, with a temporary reconstruction of the roadway to be completed on Feb. 2, the GLWA said.

Disinfection of the pipe is expected to be completed on Friday so water quality testing and happen in the week of Feb. 5.

The pipe is expected to be returned to service by mid-next week.