Comfort food restaurant known for its fried chicken opens Friday in Detroit
(CBS DETROIT) - A new comfort food restaurant is opening in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood on Friday, and some of the first diners will receive $50 gift cards to celebrate.
The Eagle Food and Beer Hall is set to open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at 3461 Woodward Ave.
The restaurant says the first 50 people who visit the restaurant on Friday will receive $50.
It is part of the Cincinnati-based Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which also owns Bakersfield, which opened in Detroit in 2017 and is known for its tacos and tequila.
The menu includes a variety of fried chicken offerings, sandwiches, salads and plenty of options for sides that include homemade biscuits, shrimp and grits, mac & cheese, cornbread and more!
For more information, visit here.
for more features.