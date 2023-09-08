Comfort food restaurant known for its fried chicken opens Friday in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A new comfort food restaurant is opening in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood on Friday, and some of the first diners will receive $50 gift cards to celebrate.

The Eagle Food and Beer Hall is set to open at 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 8, at 3461 Woodward Ave.

The restaurant says the first 50 people who visit the restaurant on Friday will receive $50.

It is part of the Cincinnati-based Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which also owns Bakersfield, which opened in Detroit in 2017 and is known for its tacos and tequila.

The menu includes a variety of fried chicken offerings, sandwiches, salads and plenty of options for sides that include homemade biscuits, shrimp and grits, mac & cheese, cornbread and more!

