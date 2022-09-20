Watch CBS News
The Dearborn Advantage offers free books for kids

By Lexanna Sims

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - Kids in Dearborn can get their hands on free books thanks to a new initiative, The Dearborn Advantage. 

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud made the announcement Tuesday at the Henry Ford Centennial Library. 

He said it's been four years in the making but after a partnership with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the $2.8M Endowment Fund, the program is now available to kids and parents alike. 

You can get a free book a month for five years, which adds up to 60 books. 

For more information on the program and how to get your hands on a free book, click here.

First published on September 20, 2022 / 2:17 PM

