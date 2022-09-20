The Dearborn Advantage offers free books for kids

(CBS DETROIT) - Kids in Dearborn can get their hands on free books thanks to a new initiative, The Dearborn Advantage.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud made the announcement Tuesday at the Henry Ford Centennial Library.

He said it's been four years in the making but after a partnership with Dolly Parton's Imagination Library and the $2.8M Endowment Fund, the program is now available to kids and parents alike.

You can get a free book a month for five years, which adds up to 60 books.

For more information on the program and how to get your hands on a free book, click here.