The best horror movies of 2023, according to Rotten Tomatoes

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

The science of being scared
The science of being scared 05:47

(CBS DETROIT) - Tis the season for horror films. 

We're more than halfway through October, and as the weather gets colder and Halloween approaches, it's the perfect time to stay in and watch a few horror films to celebrate the spooky season. 

Here's the top ten horror movies of 2023 so far, according to Rotten Tomatoes

  1. Huesera: The Bone Woman 
  2. Attachment
  3. Talk to Me
  4. M3GAN
  5. Influencer
  6. Brooklyn 45
  7. Totally Killer
  8. The Blackening 
  9. Sick
  10. Infinity Pool 

Rotten Tomatoes updates the list weekly, adding the latest horror films as they release. Currently, there are 86 horror films ranked on the list. To view the complete list, visit here

As you get ready for Halloween, you also might be interested in finding out which candy is the most popular among trick-or-treaters. 

According to Candystore.com, Michigan's favorite Halloween candy is Starburst. 

To learn more about the favorite candy in each state, visit here.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 10:50 AM

