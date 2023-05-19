"The Beach" opens for new season in downtown Detroit at Campus Martius Park

(CBS DETROIT) - As the weather warms up, so does the opportunity for fun in the sun!

Although Detroit doesn't have a beach, one is still here. Thursday began a new season for "The Beach."

Located in the heart of downtown, the attraction is surrounded by a bar. Lounge chairs are scattered throughout to offer a relaxing atmosphere.

With over 400,000 pounds of sand, the seasonal attraction is suited for outdoor fun.

Throughout the season, live entertainment will be offered. BrisaBar is the seasonal bar that opens at the attraction.

CBS News Detroit spoke with the general manager about what Metro Detroiters can expect.

"The vibe is just a relaxed vibe. As you can see, we got the music going. We have drinks. We have food. Bring the family if you want to play in the sand. Bring a date. Bring anybody," said general manager Ethan Burzych.

The Beach will remain open until October. After 9 p.m., guests must be 21 and over.

According to the city, "The Beach serves as a fun and relaxing community gathering place for city residents, workers, visitors, families, and children during the summer months. Programming at The Beach includes live musical performances and lots of informal play in the sun and sand."