The Ark Detroit on a mission to reach people, change lives

(CBS DETROIT) – One of the city's fastest growing new churches is making a name for itself.

Focused on impact beyond the pulpit, The Ark Detroit is on a mission to reach people and change lives offering help in a community that could use a little more of it.

"Simple church, complex people. I know that's our tagline, but it's so profound," Michael Walton said.

The work the church is doing is profound too. From praising in the pews, to pounding the pavement, The Ark Detroit hosts an annual Juneteenth community day offering free food and clothes to their neighbors who need them. They also served as a site for COVID vaccines during the pandemic. Michael Walton, associate pastor at The Ark Detroit, says he didn't know how people would respond when the church first moved into the city's Palmer Park neighborhood nearly five years ago.

"Because you move into a new neighborhood, just like anything, you don't know how people are going to receive you. And what's been so wonderful it's like people were waiting on someone to reach out," Walton said.

Since moving to Palmer Park and opening its doors in 2019, The Ark Detroit has served hundreds of people, breathing new life into what some might consider a complex community.

"This is just our beginning. Ideally, we would be running programs out of the ark that serve all members of this community, and that's something we're working on right now," Pastor Boyd White III said.

Detroit's Palmer Park Neighborhood is historic. Founded in 1931 it's surrounded by Six Mile and Woodward. It's a community of apartment and multifamily homes nestled next to some of the city's most affluent areas. Charnelle Williams attends The Ark and serves as the social media director. She wants others to experience the work the church is doing too.

"We want them to walk away feeling loved. Feeling like they were more seen when they left then when they came in," Williams said.

Despite all the good, the church has experienced some setbacks. Last summer, they were targeted by thieves at least five times –one of the break-ins resulting in thousands of dollars' worth of equipment being stolen. Lead pastor Boyd White III had to buy back some of those stolen items from an area pawn shop. Still, he remains optimistic about the church and the impact he expects it to have on the city of Detroit.

On Sunday, the church will host a gospel concert featuring Tim Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music. The concert is free to attend. Doors open at 6p.m., and The Ark Detroit invites everyone to attend.