Detroit's The Anchor at Mariners Inn breaks ground in effort to beat addiction, find care

(CBS DETROIT) - A $24 million project breaks ground on Monday in Detroit. It's looking to help people in and around the city who are battling and recovering from substance abuse.

The new facility will be built next to the Mariners Inn, a shelter and treatment center in Detroit. Mayor Mike Duggan calls The Anchor at Mariners Inn a "life-changing development".

"You go to Los Angeles, you go to San Francisco, you go to Washington DC, you go to cities across America and people are living in tents on sidewalks in parks. I said we have a very real homeless problem in the City of Detroit, but we address it as a community," Duggan said at the groundbreaking ceremony Monday afternoon.

The new building will expand Mariners Inn's residential treatment program with new recovery housing apartments, therapy, job training services. Career education will also be made available in the way of resume help and small business ventures.

It will also include the inclusion of women for the first time in the non-profit's history, providing services that cater specifically to female clients.

There is no specific timeline, but CBS News Detroit is told completion is expected for fall 2024.