Thanksgiving savings in Detroit: Turkey prices drop, shoppers delighted

(CBS DETROIT) – By this time tomorrow, there'll be many stuffed after finishing their Thanksgiving meal.

Some families made a last-minute run to Eastern Market on Wednesday.

At Cheech's Chicken in the Gratiot Meat Market, they've kept slinging turkeys as fast as the orders come in.

Believe it or not, Wednesday was a slow day for them, even though it was the day before Thanksgiving.

Nick Roberts, who is visiting his family in Metro Detroit, is picking and choosing the pieces of turkey instead of ordering a whole Amish Turkey.

It may save him some money, but the owner of Cheech's Chicken, Paul Buonbrisco, told CBS News Detroit overall prices are actually slightly down this year.

"Turkeys, you know, we used to sell for like $3.59 last year, and now we're down to $3.29," Buonbrisco said.

Iesha Ritchie was surprised at how reasonable the prices were during her shopping trip.

"Normally, I spend about $300-$400 this year, I probably only spent $150," Ritchie said.

She is skipping poultry altogether for her Thanksgiving feast.

"I just came and got me a whole lamb shoulder from Ronnie's. I'm having chitlins, yams, macaroni and cheese, potato salad, dump cakes, lamb chops, ribs, you name it. I'm cooking it," Ritchie said.