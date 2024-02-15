Texas man killed in gunfight with police at Michigan café

A 29-year-old Texas man died in a gunfight at a café Thursday that also left a central Michigan police officer injured, authorities said.

Battle Creek Police Department officers were called to Café Rica at 3:42 p.m. for a report of an unwanted person, the department said in a news release.

A female police officer received a gunshot wound to one of her legs, the news release said. She was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover. Her name has not been released.

Another officer shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead, the release said. The suspect's name wasn't immediately released.

It wasn't clear what precipitated the gunfight.

The officer who shot the suspect will be placed on administrative leave, the department said.

Michigan State Police will assist with the investigation, the release said.