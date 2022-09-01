Terell Bailey Charles Forbes/CBS Detroit

Hey there Metro Detroit!

Terell Bailey is one of CBS Detroit's weekend anchors. This is his first time in Motown.

Originally from Chesapeake, Virginia, Terell has had a passion for broadcast journalism since childhood. Growing up, throughout his schooling he was known for doing the "morning announcements." Fitting he became a TV journalist, right?

Most recently he was a morning news anchor in Macon, Georgia, for three years. During his time in Macon, Terell was one of the first to report on coronavirus reaching Middle Georgia. He also secured one-on-one interviews with politicians including Pete Buttigieg.

Before Macon, Terell previously worked in Oak Hill, WV at WOAY-TV, for nearly two years. First beginning as a weekend anchor then quickly rising to Evening Anchor. While there Terell covered numerous stories including the nearly two-week-long statewide teacher strike.

In 2017, Terell graduated from Radford University (GO HIGHLANDERS) receiving a BS in journalism.

When he is not smiling on camera, you can probably catch him either eating (HE'S A HUGE FOODIE) or checking out some of the latest happenings in the area!

Do you have a story idea/concern for Terell? Shoot him an email at Terell.Bailey@paramount.com