Teens charged in connection to fatal shooting of River Rouge man

(CBS DETROIT) - Two teens have been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Jonai Harrison of River Rouge.

Marcell Carter, 17, of River Rouge, and Dshaun Miller, of Ecorse, have both been charged as adults.

Carter has been charged with one count of felony murder. Miller has been charged with one count of felony murder and one count of felony firearm, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Officials say a relative reported missing Harrison on Friday, Dec. 9.

On Thursday, Dec. 15, River Rouge officers responded to West Pleasant and I-75 in Detroit, where they found the victim with multiple gunshot wounds to his body and neck.

According to the prosecutor's office, it is alleged that on Thursday, Dec. 8, Carter and Miller fatally shot Harrison and moved his body to another location.

An investigation by the Detroit Police Department, with help from the Ecorse Police Department, led to the arrest of Carter on Jan. 11 and the arrest of Miller on Jan. 18.

Both defendants were arraigned on Feb. 14 and remanded to jail.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Feb. 28, and the preliminary examination is scheduled for March 7.