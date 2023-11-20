Watch CBS News
Teenager, woman recovering after Detroit shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after a 17-year-old boy and an 18-year-old woman were shot Saturday night in Detroit.

Police say the victims were driving near Eastburn and Redmond streets when a driver reportedly pulled up to them and started shooting.

The two were injured and taken to the hospital. The teenage boy is recovering; however, the woman is still in the hospital.

Anyone with information can call Detroit police or Crime Stoppers at 800-SPEAK UP.

