Teen driving without a license leads police on chase, ejected after crash on I-696 in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old boy from Detroit led Michigan State Police on a vehicle chase and is now seriously injured after being ejected.

A police officer saw a white Dodge Challenger driving north on the Lodge near Telegraph with a dealer plate. The officer made a check, revealing the vehicle was reported stolen.

A traffic stop was initiated but the suspect kept driving, heading west on I-696, investigators said.

The suspect tried to split traffic near Orached Lake Road but went onto the shoulder to pass a Lincoln SUV, police said.

The suspect hit the Lincoln which caused the Challenger to flip several times.

When the officer approached the suspect vehicle, the driver seat was empty, and a 17-year-old girl was sitting in the front passenger seat, police said.

The suspect was ejected about 20 feet from the vehicle, landing in a ditch, police said. He was found unconscious but still breathing.

The suspect and passenger were taken to a local hospital. The girl had non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The suspect was driving without a driver's license, investigators said.

The plate and vehicle were reported stolen and a handgun was found near the vehicle, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.