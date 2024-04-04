Teen grazed by bullet during shooting with Detroit police

Prosecutors seek 10 to 15 years in prison for Crumbley parents, DTE meter inspections and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT) - Police say a teen boy was grazed by a bullet during a shooting with officers in Detroit on Thursday.

The shooting happened in the area of Fenkell Avenue and Bramell.

In a news conference, Police Chief James White said police were on patrol when they encountered the teen and investigated him for carrying a concealed weapon. White said as police were investigating, the teen ran away, prompting a chase.

White said police are working to confirm the teen's age.

Police said shots were fired, but it's unclear who fired the first shot. Shotspotter confirmed that at least two shots were fired.

White said the teen suffered a graze wound on his leg. He was transported to a hospital and has since been released.

Police recovered a 9mm gun that was reported stolen in 2022 from Dearborn Heights.

White said more details of the shooting will be included in DPD's community release.