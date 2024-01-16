Teen critically injured in Detroit shooting
(CBS DETROIT) - A teen is in critical condition after he was shot Monday evening in Detroit, police said.
The incident happened at 5:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the 16500 block of Fairmount Drive.
A teenage male was getting in a car when three suspects approached him and fired shots, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.
The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.
No other information has been released at this time.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.