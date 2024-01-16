Teen critically injured in Detroit shooting

(CBS DETROIT) - A teen is in critical condition after he was shot Monday evening in Detroit, police said.

The incident happened at 5:53 p.m. on Jan. 15 in the 16500 block of Fairmount Drive.

A teenage male was getting in a car when three suspects approached him and fired shots, according to Detroit Police Cpl. Dan Donakowski.

The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition.

No other information has been released at this time.