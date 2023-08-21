Teen charged in fatal Sterling Heights crash that killed woman, unborn child

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old is charged in connection with a vehicle crash that killed a woman and her unborn child last week in Sterling Heights.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, the teen is charged as an adult with second-degree murder, gross negligence causing death of a fetus, fleeing and eluding in the first degree, and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury.

The teen was arraigned and given a $500,000 cash/surety bond (10%). He must wear a GPS tether if released.

"This young man's decision to evade a routine traffic stop has left an overwhelming loss. His actions not only shattered a family but also eroded the community's sense of security. Our office will always tirelessly pursue justice for the families who have to live with these unnecessary, tragic events. This reminds us all that every choice we make carries consequences that go far beyond the moment," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.

Sterling Heights police say on Aug. 12, officers attempted to make a traffic stop when the teen fled, prompting a police chase in the area of Van Dyke and Metropolitan Parkway.

The teen ran a red light and crashed into a family, killing the 31-year-old woman and her unborn child and seriously injuring her 34-year-old husband and 2-year-old son.

A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Aug. 31, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 7.

"This tragedy could have been avoided if the driver simply would have pulled over for our officers," said Sterling Heights Police Chief Dale Dwojakowski in a statement. "The suspect made a decision to flee from officers, and his actions devastated an entire family. When someone chooses to flee from police, they put innocent lives at risk and the lives of the police officers that are trying to do their job. Our hearts and thoughts go out to the Gumma family as they are left picking up the pieces after this horrible incident."