(CBS DETROIT) - A teen boy is hospitalized after he was shot on Friday in Detroit.

The shooting happened at about 4:45 p.m. in the 500 block of West Street. Detroit police say the teen is listed in stable condition in the hospital.

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call 313-596-1340 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

Detroit police did not release any further details on the shooting.