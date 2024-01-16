16-year-old bound over to circuit court for Sterling Heights crash that killed pregnant woman

(CBS DETROIT) - A 16-year-old charged in a crash that killed a pregnant woman last year is bound over to Macomb County Circuit Court.

The teen from Detroit is charged with second-degree murder, gross negligence causing the death of a fetus, first-degree fleeing and eluding, and two counts of reckless driving causing serious injury.

Prosecutors say the teen is being tried as an adult and is scheduled for an arraignment on Feb. 7.

On Aug. 12, 2023, the teen allegedly fled police during an attempted traffic stop in the area of Van Dyke and 15 Mile Road in Sterling Heights. Prosecutors say the teen ran a red light and hit a car with a family.

The mother and her unborn child were killed in the crash, and the teen was uninjured.

"In this case, the juvenile's alleged actions sadly led to the tragic loss of a mother and her unborn child. This choice underscores our steadfast commitment to accountability and the well-being of the public," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a statement.