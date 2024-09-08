Teen arrested after threat of gun violence made against Michigan school

Teen arrested after threat of gun violence made against Whiteford school

Teen arrested after threat of gun violence made against Whiteford school

Teen arrested after threat of gun violence made against Whiteford school

(CBS DETROIT) — A 15-year-old girl was arrested Saturday in Monroe County after sheriff's deputies saw a threat of gun violence towards a school was made in a group text.

According to a release sent by the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, the group text involved students at Whiteford Agricultural Schools and the threat was planned for Monday.

The sheriff's office said a parent of one of the students alerted school officials of the threat. School officials then contacted the sheriff's office.

Sheriff's Deputies conducted an investigation and discovered the threat was made by the 15-year-old in Temperance, according to the release.

The teen was arrested and placed at the Monroe County Youth Center. A small caliber bolt-action rifle was seized from the home where the 15-year-old lives.

The release said sheriff's deputies are working closely with school officials, the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office and the Monroe County Probate Court.

The sheriff's office says they will have additional staff on school grounds on Monday as a precaution.

If you have any other information about this incident, call the sheriff's office detective bureau at 734-240-7530.