Ted Nugent bringing "Adios Mofo" tour to Metro Detroit this summer

STERLING HEIGHTS (CBS DETROIT) - Tickets went on sale Friday to see the Motor City Madman this summer.

Ted Nugent will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre for his 2023 "Adios Mofo" tour. Tickets can be purchased at 313Present.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Nugent has sold more than 40 million albums, performed more than 6,000 concerts.

He sat down with CBS News Detroit's Terrance Friday to talk about the upcoming tour and his love for Michigan.