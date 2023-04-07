Watch CBS News
Entertainment

Ted Nugent bringing "Adios Mofo" tour to Metro Detroit this summer

By Terrance Friday, DeJanay Booth

/ CBS Detroit

Ted Nugent bringing "Adios Mofo '23" tour to Metro Detroit this summer
Ted Nugent bringing "Adios Mofo '23" tour to Metro Detroit this summer 02:21

STERLING HEIGHTS (CBS DETROIT) - Tickets went on sale Friday to see the Motor City Madman this summer.

Ted Nugent will perform at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 11 at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre for his 2023  "Adios Mofo" tour. Tickets can be purchased at 313Present.com, LiveNation.com and Ticketmaster.com.

Nugent has sold more than 40 million albums, performed more than 6,000 concerts. 

He sat down with CBS News Detroit's Terrance Friday to talk about the upcoming tour and his love for Michigan.

Ted Nugent speaks on love for Michigan ahead of tour 02:14
Terrance Friday
terrance-friday.jpg

Terrance Friday joins CBS News Detroit from KDFW FOX 4 in Dallas, Texas. During his time in the Dallas Fort Worth area, Terrance worked as a weekend morning anchor and reporter for the FOX-owned and operated television station.

First published on April 7, 2023 / 7:17 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.