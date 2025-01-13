Tecumseh issues boil water advisory for city residents

Three shot after argument at Detroit bar, 1 dead, 6 injured in I-96 crash and more top stories

TECUMSEH, Michigan (CBS DETROIT) - Residents of the city of Tecumseh in Lenawee County will be under a "boil water" advisory until mid-day Tuesday.

Tecumseh Public Schools announced its buildings are closed Monday, with no school, as a result of the water advisory. Monday's school board meeting is canceled. All home athletic events, practices and extracurricular activities scheduled for Monday are canceled; away events will take place.

City officials issued the drinking water warning Sunday in response to "multiple water main breaks" that day and resulting loss of water pressure.

A boil water advisory means do not drink the water unless it has been brought to a boil for a full minute and then cooled. Bottled water is another option for drinking, making ice, preparing food and brushing teeth.

The advisory will remain in effect until further notice given water testing results; city officials expect to be able to resolve that situation by mid-day Tuesday.

For information, call the city utilities department at 517-423-0402 or go to mytecumseh.org.