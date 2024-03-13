Tech giant ABB Robotics expands in Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Tech giant ABB Robotics opened its renovated robotics factory Wednesday in Auburn Hills.

Showcasing its latest and greatest technology, ABB Robotics has expanded staff, production and training space in Oakland County. It will lead the way for robotics in America as leaders of the company say they want to invest in long-term growth.

The $20 million facility was revamped, adding 30% more space. The company says it plans to increase its customer base and continue to expand.

"Robotics and automation in the US will continue to become more important to sustain companies and they face labor shortages as technology can be leveraged, so we are responding to that with this investment," said Marc Segura, president of ABB Robotics.

Segura added Michigan is the best place for ABB to be and said customers and employees will reap the benefits of the company being in the Great Lakes State.

"It helps Michigan in quantity of jobs and quality of jobs and the jobs that will be relevant in the future," said Segura. "Our mission is to elevate work with our robotic technology. We help customers but also help people in those companies become more important with more cognitive roles and leave dull and dirty jobs for the machines."

The expansion includes training spaces, employee workspaces, a customer center and more production areas. Education and outreach are important to the center as well.

The company has invested roughly $30 million in training since 2019 across a few locations. The expansion adds around 70 jobs.

Segura said it'll cut down on any production delays and help keep Michigan cutting edge when it comes to machine automation and robotic solutions.

"On one hand we are striving to make robotics more accessible and easy to use, easy to integrate, that's on one hand," said Seguara. "On the products side on the other side as you see behind me we are really doing more to train the American workforce to utilize these tools."

This is ABB'a third global robotics factory across the U.S., China and Europe.