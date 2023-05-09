Taylor woman gets 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting infant

(CBS DETROIT) - A woman from Taylor has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for sexually exploiting an infant and another child and distributing sexually explicit images of children.

Rheanna Rose Salyer, 26, admitted that she had created and sent an image of herself performing inappropriate sexual contact with an infant to another person through the internet in February 2022.

Officials say during that same month, an undercover officer pretending to be sexually interested in children and Salyer connected online. Salyer sent the officer sexually explicit images of the infant and bragged about sexually assaulting the infant.

In addition, she expressed that she wanted to engage in sex acts with the officer and the infant together.

A search warrant was executed once the FBI agents confirmed Salyer's identity.

At her home, they found additional images of child sex abuse. One of the images had been created just hours before agents arrived at Salyer's home.

In addition, they found sexually explicit images of children on her phone and several conversations with individuals in which she discussed being sexually interested in children. The images on her phone also included those downloaded from the internet and those she received through other people in her online conversations.

"Rheanna Salyer admitted to sexually exploiting an infant. I can think of nothing more appalling, and today's sentencing sends an unequivocal message that predatory acts by criminals like her will not be tolerated," said James A. Tarasca, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI's Detroit Field Office. "I commend the work of the Southeast Michigan Trafficking and Exploitation Crimes Task Force in this investigation. Their quick and decisive action ensured Salyer will be unable to victimize children for years to come."