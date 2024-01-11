Watch CBS News
Local News

Taylor School District announces closures, consolidations

/ CBS Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024
CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024 04:00

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Significant changes and consolidations are coming to the Taylor School District as administrators prepare for an anticipated budget deficit. 

According to the district, starting in 2025, Eureka Heights Elementary School will close. Its students will be sent to McDowell and Holland elementary schools.

In 2026, Hoover Middle School and West Middle School will combine, as Taylor Middle School, officials said.

The former Eureka Elementary School building will also become the early childhood center.

Demolitions will also take place at some buildings, including Taylor Parks Elementary School. 

The plan aims to save the district money as it faces a $4 million budget deficit starting in July 2025.

Right now the district says it has no plans for layoffs. 

First published on January 11, 2024 / 4:01 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.