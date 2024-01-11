Taylor School District announces closures, consolidations

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Jan. 11, 2024

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Significant changes and consolidations are coming to the Taylor School District as administrators prepare for an anticipated budget deficit.

According to the district, starting in 2025, Eureka Heights Elementary School will close. Its students will be sent to McDowell and Holland elementary schools.

In 2026, Hoover Middle School and West Middle School will combine, as Taylor Middle School, officials said.

The former Eureka Elementary School building will also become the early childhood center.

Demolitions will also take place at some buildings, including Taylor Parks Elementary School.

The plan aims to save the district money as it faces a $4 million budget deficit starting in July 2025.

Right now the district says it has no plans for layoffs.