Taylor police searching for suspect in bank robbery

Suspect wanted in connection to robbing a bank in Taylor. Taylor Police Department





TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Taylor Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery.

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, at a bank near Eureka and Pardee roads.

Video of the incident shows the suspect addressing the bank teller while holding a gun.

Police say the suspect left the location in a maroon four-door sedan with no plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chamberlain 734-287-6611 ext. 2011.

No other information has been given at this time.