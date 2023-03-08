Watch CBS News
Taylor police searching for suspect in bank robbery

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

taylor-pd-bank-robbery-suspect.png
Suspect wanted in connection to robbing a bank in Taylor. Taylor Police Department


TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Taylor Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted in connection to a bank robbery. 

The incident happened at about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, March 6, at a bank near Eureka and Pardee roads.

Video of the incident shows the suspect addressing the bank teller while holding a gun. 

Police say the suspect left the location in a maroon four-door sedan with no plate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Chamberlain 734-287-6611 ext. 2011.

No other information has been given at this time. 

First published on March 8, 2023 / 8:56 AM

First published on March 8, 2023 / 8:56 AM

