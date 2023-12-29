Taylor police search for suspect who stole several items from Planet Fitness
TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Taylor Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Planet Fitness gym in Taylor last week.
Police say on Tuesday, Dec. 19, the suspect broke into the Planet Fitness located on Ecorse Road and stole several items.
At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a gray coat over a yellow sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and white shoes with black laces.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Taylor Police Det. Oliver at 734-287-6611 ext. 2015 or moliver@ci.taylor.mi.us.
