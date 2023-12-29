Watch CBS News
Taylor police search for suspect who stole several items from Planet Fitness

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Taylor Police Department is searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into a Planet Fitness gym in Taylor last week. 

Police are searching for a suspect who stole several items from the Planet Fitness gym on Ecorse Road in Taylor.  Taylor Police Department

Police say on Tuesday, Dec. 19, the suspect broke into the Planet Fitness located on Ecorse Road and stole several items. 

At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a gray coat over a yellow sweatshirt, dark-colored pants and white shoes with black laces. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Taylor Police Det. Oliver at 734-287-6611 ext. 2015 or moliver@ci.taylor.mi.us.

