Taylor police search for suspect in drive-by shooting

TAYLOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Taylor Police Department is seeking the public's assistance as they search for the owner of a vehicle involved in a shooting incident.

The incident happened early in the morning on Sept. 27.

Police say the victim was driving near the area of Telegraph and I-94 when they were shot four times in an unprovoked drive-by shooting.

Even though the victim had been shot, they were able to take a photo of the suspect's vehicle.

The vehicle is believed to be a silver, four-door Pontiac G5 or Pontiac G6, with a vanity dealer plate and possibly a temporary license plate in the rear window.

If anyone has any information about this crime or this vehicle, they are asked to contact Detective Matthew Oliver at 734-287-6611 Ext. 2015.