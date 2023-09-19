Watch CBS News
Tanker truck carrying sulfuric acid overturns on US-23, authorities say situation is under control

By Sara Powers

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Livingston County Sheriff's Office says the situation is under control after a tanker carrying 3,500 gallons of sulfuric acid overturned on US-23 this morning. 

The incident happened at about 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, near the 9200 block of Runyon Lake Road in Tyrone Township.

Authorities say the acid is contained, and hazmat teams are on the way to the area to remove it before the overturned tanker truck can be removed. 

Posted by Livingston County MI Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, September 19, 2023

US-23 will be closed from Clyde Road to Fenton sometime between 3 and 4 p.m. and will likely be closed until 7 p.m. 

"Please stay away from the area as a precaution so this work can be done as safely as possible!" said the Livingston County Sheriff's Office. "If you live within 2,000 feet of the area, please close your windows, doors, and vents and keep your pets inside as a precaution."

More information will be released as it becomes available. 

First published on September 19, 2023 / 3:04 PM

