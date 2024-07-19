SUV runs through red light in Dearborn, killing pickup truck driver

(CBS DETROIT) - A 33-year-old woman was killed Friday morning after a speeding SUV ran a red light, striking her vehicle on Michigan Avenue in Dearborn, police say.

Dearborn police responded to a crash in the area of Michigan Avenue and Nowlin Street around 7:59 a.m. Friday.

Officials say an SUV traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Michigan Avenue failed to stop at a red light at the intersection of Nowlin Street and struck a Ford F-150 that was traveling northbound on Nowlin.

The driver of the F-150, a 33-year-old Dearborn woman, was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the SUV, a 26-year-old Taylor woman, was taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

"Our sincere condolences go out to the loved ones of the deceased and our thoughts are with everyone affected by this devastating accident," said Dearborn Police Commander Timothy McHale in a statement. "We thank the community for their patience as we continue to keep the area closed and carry out our investigation into this serious accident."