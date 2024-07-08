Watch CBS News
Woman loses control of SUV, crashes into Detroit-area TJ Maxx, police say

By DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

FARMINGTON, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police are investigating after an SUV crashed into a TJ Maxx store over the weekend in Farmington, Michigan.

According to the Farmington Department of Public Safety, a 71-year-old woman lost control of the vehicle on Sunday and crashed through the front door, stopping several feet inside the building on Grand River Avenue. A few other vehicles were also struck.

Police said there were no serious injuries and no one was taken to the hospital. Drugs and alcohol do not appear to be a factor.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

"We are thankful that no one was seriously hurt in this incident," Public Safety Director Bob Houhanisin said in a news release. "Our officers are working diligently to determine the exact cause of the crash. We appreciate the cooperation of the driver and the assistance from the community during this time."  

The store is temporarily closed for damage assessment and repairs. Farmington building inspectors will help determine when it will reopen.

