Suspects sought after multiple break-ins at retreat center in Macomb County

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — Police are asking the public for help in tracking down four people they say are behind multiple break-ins at a retreat center in Macomb County.

"They're pretty consistent. Investigators do believe they live in the area," said Sheriff Anthony Wickersham.

Macomb County Sheriff's Office

Wickersham says the Capuchin Retreat Center in Washington Township has been broken into not once but three times in the last three months.

"We believe it's in the same individuals that are going to the center and trying to get in there," Wickersham said.

The first incident happened on Sept. 7. Video surveillance shows four male suspects on bicycles.

One suspect appears to walk inside, open an unlocked door, and then move the security camera with his hand to hide his identity while the rest of the group shuffles in.

Authorities say the suspects, who appear young, stole roughly $400.

"Not sure if they're teens or juveniles at this point," said Wickersham.

The group allegedly forced their way in for the second time on Sept. 21. They continued to tamper with cameras and dig through drawers.

CBS Detroit

The most recent break-in was on Oct. 6. The sheriff says the suspects allegedly entered the center using a stolen key.

"They didn't get much, but they were able to enter the building, and they were rummaging," said Wickersham.

Staff at the retreat center declined an interview but told CBS News Detroit it's rare and shocking that these crimes happen. They've now replaced all locks, updated the alarm system, and require a key fob to get indoors.

In the meantime, investigators are asking the community to keep an eye out for these suspects.

"Take a look at the video. If you happen to know who they are, give the sheriff's office a call," Wickersham said.

Police say one of the suspects was seen wearing a Ghillie suit, grey pants, and white Hey Dude shoes with a fish design on them. A second suspect was seen wearing a blue shirt, grey shorts and black Crocs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Kramer at 586-307-9371 or lauren.kramer@macombcountymi.gov.