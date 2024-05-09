Suspects wanted for allegedly stealing wallets from shoppers at Detroit-area stores, police say

Ascension hospitals deal with cyberattack, Michigan tornado cleanup continues and more top stories

Ascension hospitals deal with cyberattack, Michigan tornado cleanup continues and more top stories

Ascension hospitals deal with cyberattack, Michigan tornado cleanup continues and more top stories

(CBS DETROIT)-The Shelby Township Police Department is searching for suspects who allegedly stole wallets from purses recently.

Police believe the suspects who allegedly stole wallets from purses were traveling in a white GMC Terrain. Shelby Township Police Department

Police say they have received several reports of wallets being taken from purses while shopping at stores along Hall Road, although they did not release names of specific stores where this happened.

The department is looking for two women and believes the suspect vehicle is a white GMC Terrain.

Anyone who recognizes the suspects or the vehicle is urged to contact Detective Vila at evila@shelbytwp.org or 586-731-2121 ext. 444.