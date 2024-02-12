Suspects in Livingston County chase had outstanding warrants from prior cases, officials say

LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Two suspects who led authorities on a chase through Livingston County Friday had warrants out for their arrest in prior cases, police said.

The Hamburg Police Department said the chase began at 4:15 p.m. on Feb. 9 in Brighton.

Brighton officers tried to conduct a traffic stop on a Volkswagen Jetta for a traffic violation near Challis and Brighton Interior.

The Jetta, which was occupied by two men, didn't stop, and about five minutes later, a Hamburg Township officer saw the Jetta traveling at a high speed and heading southbound on Chilson Road near Bishop Lake Road.

The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but it kept going, and then a second officer used a PIT maneuver near Winans Lake Road. The suspect vehicle was able to drive out and fled northbound on Chilson Road and then westbound on Swarthout.

Authorities say the vehicle then went southbound on D-19 into the Village of Pinckney and officers stopped pursuing the vehicle as it fled into Putnam Township at speed well over 100 mph.

At 5 p.m., an officer saw the Jetta driving recklessly near Fowlerville Road and I-96. The officer tried to conduct a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled once again.

The Jetta got onto eastbound I-96, and a Livingston County deputy assisted in the chase. Authorities say the vehicle exited at D-19 and travelled into Howell.

Authorities stopped the chase again, because they lost the Jetta due to it traveling recklessly at high speeds.

Howell officers found the Jetta abandoned in a parking lot near Grand River and National. An extensive search for the suspects was unsuccessful.

The driver and passenger were identified, and they both have outstanding warrants from prior cases. Authorities will submit multiple felony warrant requests to the prosecutor's office.