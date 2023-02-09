Warren police: Suspects arrested in breaking and entering crime ring

WARREN, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police in Warren say suspects allegedly responsible for a breaking and entering crime ring were arrested Wednesday.

Police say between six to 10 people are responsible for 30-40 crimes in the tri-county area. On Wednesday, six people were taken into custody after a several-hour standoff.

"This investigation is by no means over and I am confident that additional suspects will be arrested and charged for their involvement in these various incident," Warren Police Commissioner Bill Dwyer said in a statement. "The Warren Police Department will continue to work with our law enforcement partners and use any resources necessary to arrest all those involved in such crimes."

An investigation began after authorities responded to a break-in at a business in the area of Stephens and Ryan roads last month. Surveillance video showed three suspects arrive at the business in a late model Ford pickup truck and force their way into the building with a pry bar. The suspects fled the location in the truck.

An investigation revealed that businesses in Troy, Clawson, Madison Heights, Harper Woods and Detroit, were also broken into by suspects matching the same description as the people in the Warren incident.

The suspects were also responsible for hi-value retail theft from businesses in Detroit and the theft of multiple vehicles, according to police.

On Wednesday, police were conducting surveillance when they spotted suspects breaking into a Family Dollar store near Mack Avenue and Alter Road in Detroit and then attempting a break-in at a tobacco shop in the area of Warren Avenue and Chalmers Street.

Detroit police attempted to arrest the suspects, who fled the scene in a vehicle. A brief chase led officers to the area of Jefferson Square Apartment Complex and a standoff that lasted for several hours. The suspects were eventually taken into custody.

Police say many of the suspects have previous convictions for theft-based crimes.