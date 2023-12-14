Detroit police search for suspects accused of home invasion, armed robbery

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to a home invasion, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.

On Dec. 10, around 2 p.m. in the 15000 block of Birwood, two suspects broke into a victim's home, assaulted them and the other victims, then stole multiple items, police said.

The suspects who were armed, fled toward Chalfonte in a U-Haul, investigators said. The U-Haul was later found, police said.

The first suspect is described by police as:

5 feet and 9 inches tall, thin build

Male

Wearing a navy blue skull cap, a navy blue Nike jacket, dark pants, and black and white Nike "Dunks"

Shoulder-length dreadlocks with blonde tips

Appears to be in mid-twenties

The second suspect is described by police as:

5 feet and 4 inches tall, large build

Male

In his early to mid-forties

Wearing all-black clothing, a black Detroit "D" baseball cap, and black "suede" Timberland boots

Has a black beard with gray in it

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5240, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.