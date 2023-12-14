Watch CBS News
Detroit police search for suspects accused of home invasion, armed robbery

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to a home invasion, aggravated assault, and armed robbery

On Dec. 10, around 2 p.m. in the 15000 block of Birwood, two suspects broke into a victim's home, assaulted them and the other victims, then stole multiple items, police said. 

The suspects who were armed, fled toward Chalfonte in a U-Haul, investigators said. The U-Haul was later found, police said. 

The first suspect is described by police as:

  • 5 feet and 9 inches tall, thin build 
  • Male 
  • Wearing a navy blue skull cap, a navy blue Nike jacket, dark pants, and black and white Nike "Dunks"
  • Shoulder-length dreadlocks with blonde tips 
  • Appears to be in mid-twenties 

The second suspect is described by police as:

  • 5 feet and 4 inches tall, large build 
  • Male 
  • In his early to mid-forties 
  • Wearing all-black clothing, a black Detroit "D" baseball cap, and black "suede" Timberland boots
  • Has a black beard with gray in it 

Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5240, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.   

