Detroit police search for suspects accused of home invasion, armed robbery
DETROIT, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is searching for two suspects in connection to a home invasion, aggravated assault, and armed robbery.
On Dec. 10, around 2 p.m. in the 15000 block of Birwood, two suspects broke into a victim's home, assaulted them and the other victims, then stole multiple items, police said.
The suspects who were armed, fled toward Chalfonte in a U-Haul, investigators said. The U-Haul was later found, police said.
The first suspect is described by police as:
- 5 feet and 9 inches tall, thin build
- Male
- Wearing a navy blue skull cap, a navy blue Nike jacket, dark pants, and black and white Nike "Dunks"
- Shoulder-length dreadlocks with blonde tips
- Appears to be in mid-twenties
The second suspect is described by police as:
- 5 feet and 4 inches tall, large build
- Male
- In his early to mid-forties
- Wearing all-black clothing, a black Detroit "D" baseball cap, and black "suede" Timberland boots
- Has a black beard with gray in it
Anyone with information can call police at 313-596-5240, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up, or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.
