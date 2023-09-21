Intoxicated driver in custody after passing out behind wheel on I-75 in Metro Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for Sept. 21, 2023

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An intoxicated driver passed out behind the wheel on I-75 last week and was arrested after state police discovered he had a gun without a valid concealed pistol license.

Michigan State Police troopers discovered a vehicle stopped in the right lane of I-75 in Springfield Township on Sunday, Sept. 17.

They found a 48-year-old Flint man passed out behind the wheel.

After troopers woke up the driver, they saw signs that he was impaired, and an OWI investigation revealed he was intoxicated.

While searching his vehicle, they discovered a Glock 27 with an extended magazine on the rear passenger floor.

MSP says the man did not have a concealed pistol license and was lodged. The case pends a prosecutor's review.