Suspected drunk driver hits guide wire, lands car vertically in Ann Arbor, police say

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

Officials say a 24-year-old Ypsilanti woman was driving the vehicle with three female passengers.    Ann Arbor Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspected drunk driver struck a guide wire attached to a pole and landed their vehicle vertically on a street sign in Ann Arbor, police say. 

Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash at Lincoln Avenue and Wells Street at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, April 26. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle was vertical in the air, and four adult women were outside the car. 

Officials say a 24-year-old Ypsilanti woman was driving the vehicle with three female passengers. 

Police say there were no serious injuries. 

The woman was arrested after police said she had a blood alcohol content of .17%.

