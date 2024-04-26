Suspected drunk driver hits guide wire, lands car vertically in Ann Arbor, police say

Cold to start again, then a nice warm up. NEXT Weather Forecast (4/26/2024)

(CBS DETROIT) - A suspected drunk driver struck a guide wire attached to a pole and landed their vehicle vertically on a street sign in Ann Arbor, police say.

Police responded to a call of a single-vehicle crash at Lincoln Avenue and Wells Street at about 3:40 a.m. on Friday, April 26. When officers arrived, they found the vehicle was vertical in the air, and four adult women were outside the car.

Officials say a 24-year-old Ypsilanti woman was driving the vehicle with three female passengers.

Police say there were no serious injuries.

The woman was arrested after police said she had a blood alcohol content of .17%.