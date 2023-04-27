Watch CBS News
Suspect wanted in armed robbery at Detroit Family Dollar store

(CBS DETROIT) - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a Family Dollar store robbery last week in Detroit.

The incident happened at about 12:14 p.m. on April 21. Police say the male suspect entered the store in the 19700 block of Mound Road and walked to the counter before pulling out a weapon and stealing an undisclosed amount of money from the register.

He ran from the store and no one was injured.

The suspect is described as between 5 feet 7 inches tall and 5 feet 8 inches tall, possibly in his 50s. He was last seen wearing a blue and yellow jacket with a Notre Dame Leprechaun.

Anyone with information is asked to call DPD's 11th Precinct at 313-596-1140 or Crime Stoppers at 800-Speak Up.

