Suspect in two weekend stabbings in Detroit arrested

By Terell Bailey

/ CBS Detroit

Suspect in two weekend stabbings in Detroit arrested
(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit police say a suspect accused of two stabbings over the weekend is in custody. 

According to DPD, at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, a man in his 60s was stabbed multiple times. The incident happened in the 9000 block of Dexter Ave.

Nearly one hour later at 12:40 p.m., Detroit police say another male in his 60s was stabbed on Grand River and Clarendon. 

The suspect was then spotted on camera fleeing the area.

The first victim is in the hospital in critical condition. The second victim was also taken to an area hospital.

Police say the suspect was arrested in the 5000 block of Linsdale St. 

Terell Bailey
First published on November 12, 2023 / 11:27 PM EST

