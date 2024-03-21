Ann Arbor sexual assault suspect caught in pond after fleeing from police

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A man wanted in a 2023 sexual assault case in Ann Arbor was caught in a pond after he fled from authorities.

Ann Arbor police arrested Miguel Angel Aparicio-Navas, 36, Tuesday night. He was arraigned Thursday for assault with intent to commit sexual penetration and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct. He received a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

Aparicio-Navas had an active warrant in connection with the 2023 assault at the time of his arrest. He is also accused of sexual assault in 2021.

At about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 19, police responded to the 3600 block of Patridge Path about a man allegedly trying to open car doors in the parking lot of an apartment complex. As police approached, the man, who was later identified as Aparicio-Navas, ran toward a small pond and began swimming away.

Officers urged Aparicio-Navas to come back, but he refused and stayed submerged knee-deep in the water for several minutes. Police noticed he was "shivering uncontrollably" and went into the water to take him into custody.

Aparicio-Navas is accused of assaulting a 27-year-old woman on Sept. 24, 2023. Police say the woman was walking on Woodbury Drive near Stadium Boulevard at about 3:20 a.m. when Aparicio-Navas allegedly approached her from behind and grabbed her. Police say he lowered his hands and grabbed her genitalia.

The woman suffered minor injuries as she tried to flee. At the time, investigators were unable to locate a suspect, but evidence later identified Aparicio-Navas as the suspect.