Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect flees crash, gets hit by vehicle on Southfield freeway

By Gabrielle Dawson

/ CBS Detroit

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 49-year-old suspect from Detroit was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m., Michigan State Police said. 

Investigation shows that a driver of a Ram pickup hit a large box truck southbound on Southfield freeway, police said. 

The driver of the pickup ran from the crash into the northbound lanes and was hit by a car driving northbound, investigation shows. 

The suspect is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital, police said. 

He was cited for a hit-and-run, failing to stop in an assured clear distance, and driving without a license, police said. 

The driver of the vehicle that hit the suspect was released from the scene after making a statement. 

"Two things we see often, hit and run crashes and people trying to cross the freeway." Lt. Mike Shaw said. "If you are involved in a crash, just stop and identify yourself. If your crash is on the freeway, don't try to walk across traffic. It is too dangerous."  

First published on November 24, 2023 / 3:24 PM EST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.