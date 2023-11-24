Suspect flees crash, gets hit by vehicle on Southfield freeway

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - A 49-year-old suspect from Detroit was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Nov. 24 at 12:30 p.m., Michigan State Police said.

Investigation shows that a driver of a Ram pickup hit a large box truck southbound on Southfield freeway, police said.

The driver of the pickup ran from the crash into the northbound lanes and was hit by a car driving northbound, investigation shows.

The suspect is in serious but stable condition at a local hospital, police said.

He was cited for a hit-and-run, failing to stop in an assured clear distance, and driving without a license, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the suspect was released from the scene after making a statement.

"Two things we see often, hit and run crashes and people trying to cross the freeway." Lt. Mike Shaw said. "If you are involved in a crash, just stop and identify yourself. If your crash is on the freeway, don't try to walk across traffic. It is too dangerous."