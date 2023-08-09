Suspect arrested after $2,000 worth of items stolen from Nike store in Downtown Detroit

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August, 8, 2023

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for August, 8, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - Police arrested a 35-year-old man Tuesday after $2,000 worth of items were stolen from a Nike store in Downtown Detroit.

The incident happened at about 4:05 p.m., Aug. 8, on Woodward Avenue.

Michigan State Police say troopers spotted the suspect near Woodward Avenue and Park, leading the suspect to run from police. Troopers caught him at the intersection of Woodward and Elizabeth, where he was arrested.

Police say one trooper suffered injuries to his elbows and left knee. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The suspect was taken to the Detroit Detention Center pending a review from prosecutors.